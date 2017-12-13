PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley’s eponymous late-night talk show after investigating allegations that Smiley engaged in sexual relationships with subordinates and created an abusive work environment.

Sources told Variety that attorney Sarah Taylor Wirtz interviewed 10 witnesses, mostly former staffers of the show, who detailed “multiple, credible” allegations that Smiley pursued relationships with employees. Some witnesses reportedly said they worried their employment was linked to the status of those relationships, and that they feared retaliation.

“PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley,” the organization said in a statement. “This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Former Tavis Smiley producer Jacquez Hyzagi hinted at allegations of misconduct in a February essay for the Observer that described a supervising producer as Smiley’s “alleged occasional love interest.” Hyzagi wrote that “Tavis’ misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners.”

PBS has distributed Smiley’s television show, which is independently produced by his production company, since its premiere in 2004.

Update: 12/14

Smiley released the following statement on his Facebook page Wednesday night in response to the misconduct allegations.