Stream U2’s New Album Songs of Experience
On the eve of their Saturday Night Live performance, U2 has released its fourteenth album Songs of Experience, which Bono has described as a collection of letters to his wife and children. The project includes the singles “The Blackout” and “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” plus two collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, “Get Out of Your Own Way” and “American Soul.” It will not automatically appear on your iPhone, so listen to the release below.