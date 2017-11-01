U2 – “Get Out Of Your Own Way” ft. Kendrick Lamar

Today is a beautiful day to be a U2 fan, with two songs from the band’s upcoming album Songs of Experience dropping on streaming services and the announcement of a two month-long coast-to-coast US tour. The arena-ready “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which features a spoken-word outro by Kendrick Lamar, and the darker, rollicking “The Blackout” (which the band had released a live performance video of this past summer) are the latest tracks to be officially released from the album, following lead single “You’re the Best Thing About Me.”

Songs of Experience drops December 1. Check out the full track list below.

1. Love Is All We Have Left 2. Lights of Home

3. You’re The Best Thing About Me

4. Get Out of Your Own Way

5. American Soul

6. Summer of Love

7. Red Flag Day

8. The Showman (Little More Better)

9. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. Landlady

11. The Blackout

12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

13. (There is a Light)