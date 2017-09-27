Video: U2 – “You’re the Best Thing About Me”

U2 has a new music video for “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” the first single from their upcoming 14th album Songs of Experience. Here’s the literal first thing you see in the video.

There’s a quick audio snippet of Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus” and an image of the Statue of Liberty. Then we follow the full band as they greet fans and see the sights in New York City, and play on a rooftop, like they’ve done before. The clip is directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who previously collaborated with the band on the “Beautiful Day” and “Walk On” videos. Watch below.