U2 – “American Soul”

U2 have shared a new single called “American Soul.” The fourth track from their forthcoming album Songs of Experience, the song is an alternate version of their single “XXX” from Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. “American Soul” follows singles “The Blackout” and “Get Out of Your Own Way,” another collaboration with Kendrick slated for the band’s upcoming album. Early next year, the band are heading out on tour throughout the US, with dates as listed here. Check out “American Soul” below.