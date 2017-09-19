Justin Bieber Tried to Squash Marilyn Manson Beef Over Text Message: “Honestly, I Totally Thought We Hit It Off”

Last week, we were treated to a delicious beef, between shock-rocker Marilyn Manson and shock-top pop star Justin Bieber. The feud stemmed from when Manson called the Biebs a “piece of shit” and vowed revenge over bootleg Manson T-shirts that Bieber repurposed for his own brand.

This morning, in an interview with Howard Stern, Manson recalled (among other things) a series of text messages that he exchanged with Bieber after the press started gobbling up the conflict. Was the “Sorry” singer sorry? In the interest of full transparency, Manson gave Stern his cell phone, so the host could read what Manson claimed were the texts on air. The exchange began:

BIEBER: Bro, it’s Bieber what’s up with that article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts I’m so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an asshole or was just an asshole, I’m sorry

This message was apparently followed by a series of question marks from Bieber, to which Manson simply responded, “words.” He explained the one-word reply: “that’s what I say to girls when they talk.”

MANSON: That was exaggerated. You were just you being you. No beef here.

BIEBER: Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an asshole that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.

MANSON: We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let’s turn it upside-down and fuck the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don’t apologize, you weren’t an asshole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn’t out to get you.

The Antichrist Superstar ended the conversation by promising not to talk shit about Bieber on the air, which he apparently broke immediately.

Manson is doing a press tour in advance of his October 6 album, Heaven Upside Down. Watch the video for the lead single “We Know Where You Fucking Live” right here. [Billboard]