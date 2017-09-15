Video: Marilyn Manson – “We Know Where You Fucking Live”

Marilyn Manson just released the music video for his caps-lock-on-cruise-control single “We Know Where You Fucking Live.”Like Manson’s other visual works, “We Know Where You Fucking Live” is typical family-friendly fare, starring skintight latex-donning nuns with ammunition who, alongside Manson, turn a family’s copacetic suburban night into chaos.

“We Know Where You Fucking Live” is the second single off his upcoming album Heaven Upside Down. Manson said the work on his tenth studio album is a departure from his sound on The Pale Emperor. “The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach,” Manson said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s pretty violent in its nature for some reason.”

Heaven Upside Down will drop October 6.