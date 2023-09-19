In June, Marilyn Manson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of simple assault after blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Yesterday (Sept. 18), Manson was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and fined around $1,400, according to the AP.

During the sentencing, the judge called Manson’s actions “egregious” and allowed the shock rocker to perform community service in California, where he lives, and must complete it by Feb. 4, 2024. Had he. been convicted, Manson faced up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,000. As part of the plea agreement, Manson is required to tell police if he is going to perform in New Hampshire in the next two years.

In a statement, the videographer, Susan Fountain said, “For me, I’m a professional person and I’ve been in this industry for 30 years. I’ve worked for a lot of companies, and in all the years I’ve worked with people, I’ve never been humiliated or treated the way I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done.”

Continuing, Fountain said, “I understand this was not a big criminal charge to begin with, but I was hoping that the defendant would receive a sentence that would make him think twice before doing something like this again.”

According to a police statement in 2021, the “videographer had been subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

At the time, Manson’s attorney said that it “is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”