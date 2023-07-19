Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to a misdemeanor count of simple assault, SPIN has learned. The shock-rocker was accused of spitting a “big lougee” on a videographer who was shooting Manson in the pit at an August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

A second charge will be dismissed according to the AP.

Manson faces a sentence that includes a $1,200 fine and up to 20 hours of community service. In 2021, Manson pled not guilty to the charges. He faced up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,000 had he been convicted. He had been charged in 2019 but did not turn himself in until May 2021.

According to a police statement in 2021, the “videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

“The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” part of the statement at the time read.

At the time, Manson’s attorney said that it “is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”