The first of several new songs Marilyn Manson debuted live this summer has formally arrived, along with news of his upcoming tenth studio album. Snarling new single “We Know Where You Fucking Live” (all caps) premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today and is now available to stream. The release serves as notice of Manson’s forthcoming album Heaven Upside Down, which is out October 6, according to Lowe.

During the Beats 1 segment, Manson described his 2015 album The Pale Emperor as “getting his swagger back on,” calling it the “opening act” of reinvigorated musical ambitions. Listen to “We Know Where You Fucking Live” below and see the Heaven Upside Down track list below.

Marilyn Manson, Heaven Upside Down track list

1.”Revelation #12″

2. “Tattooed in Reverse”

3. “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”

4. “SAY10″

5. “KILL4ME”

6. “Saturnalia”

7. “JE$U$ CRI$IS”

8. “Blood Honey”

9. “Heaven Upside Down”

10. “Threats of Romance”