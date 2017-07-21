Lana Del Rey’s fourth album is here. Titled Lust For Life, it finds the mercurial singer collaborating with The Weeknd (“Lust For Life”), Stevie Nicks (“Beautiful People Beautiful Problems”), Sean Ono Lennon (“Tomorrow Never Came”), A$AP Rocky (“Groupie Love”), and Playboi Carti (“Summer Bummer,” also featuring Rocky). It has been a fun album rollout for Lana, featuring typically ethereal interviews, a turn with a fidget spinner, a cursing of her fans, and, well, of us.

