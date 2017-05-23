Morrissey Says Something Predictably Dumb About the Manchester Bombing

Morrissey has joined the ranks of the many prominent British musicians who have issued statements about last night’s bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility and a suspect has been arrested. However, rather than simply extending sympathies to the families of the concert attendees who died and were injured, the singer-songwriter’s comments focused on his own “anger” at the situation, and what he deemed an insufficient response on the part of British leaders, including Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth.

At one point in his post about the incident, Morrissey calls for leaders to officially say “what we all say in private,” by which he appears to mean condemning Islam. “Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an ‘extremist,'” he writes. “An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?”

Morrissey has had a long history of saying more-than-questionable things about immigration in Britain, and last year called the Brexit decision “magnificent.” Two months ago, the former Smiths singer also released this offensive shirt pairing a photo of James Baldwin with the “Unloveable” lyrics “I wear black on the outside / ’cause black is how I feel on the inside.”

You can read Morrissey’s full, jumbled statement about the Manchester attack on his Facebook page and below: