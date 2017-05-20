Flying Lotus announced this afternoon that his debut feature film Kuso will be released this summer. In a series of tweets, the producer described the film as the “hardest thing I’ve ever done” and added that “date and details are coming soon.” Kuso, which stars Hannibal Burress, Tim Heidecker, Anders Holm, Iesha Coston, Zack Fox, The Buttress, and George Clinton, premiered in January at Sundance, where a “large chunk” of the audience walked out of the film early (perhaps the scenes of an erect penis being stabbed and the closeups of a man climaxing inside a talking boil on a women’s neck were too much for some). Read Flying Lotus’s tweets and watch Kuso’s surreal trailer below.

Almost lost my mind making Kuso. Sacrificed lots. Learned plenty. I hope some of yall like it. Uploaded to distro. It's finally done(-ish). — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 20, 2017

Much love to all my true friends who stuck by me in the trenches and still answer when I call. I won't forget it. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 20, 2017

The hardest thing I've ever done. Seeing your visions come to life makes it all worth it and all the smiles and laughs and such. https://t.co/f28iHyfwzJ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 20, 2017