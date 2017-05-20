News \
Flying Lotus Announces His Feature Film Kuso Will Be Out This Summer
Flying Lotus announced this afternoon that his debut feature film Kuso will be released this summer. In a series of tweets, the producer described the film as the “hardest thing I’ve ever done” and added that “date and details are coming soon.” Kuso, which stars Hannibal Burress, Tim Heidecker, Anders Holm, Iesha Coston, Zack Fox, The Buttress, and George Clinton, premiered in January at Sundance, where a “large chunk” of the audience walked out of the film early (perhaps the scenes of an erect penis being stabbed and the closeups of a man climaxing inside a talking boil on a women’s neck were too much for some). Read Flying Lotus’s tweets and watch Kuso’s surreal trailer below.