Hear Flying Lotus’ Score for His V/H/S/99 Horror Film Segment

Flying Lotus continues his work in the film and soundtrack realms as part of the horror anthology film V/H/S/99, which was released today (Oct. 20) by Shudder Original Films. The artist, whose real name is Steven Ellison, directed and co-wrote (with Zoe Cooper) the segment “Ozzy’s Dungeon,” and also composed the score, which is out today via Warp Records under the title Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon.

“Ozzy’s Dungeon” chronicles a mishap on the set of a ’90s children’s game show and the impact it has on the injured girl’s family. Flying Lotus’ peppy, synth-driven music mirrors the competition element of the fictional show, with just the right blend of retro and forward-looking vibes.

“Ozzy’s Dungeon” marks Flying Lotus’ second directorial credit, following the 2017 horror film Kuso. He has since written the main title theme for Apple’s Magic Johnson documentary They Call Me Magic, executive-produced and scored Netflix’s anime series YASUKE and signed a deal with XYZ Films and Logical Pictures to produce and direct new projects. Ellison will also direct and score the upcoming sci-fi/horror movie Ash.

In terms of his own music, Lotus released a two-song single with vocalist Devin Tracy in June. His last full-length artist album, 2019’s Flamagra, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance Music/Electronic Albums chart.

V/H/S/99 is the fifth installment in the V/H/S film series. It premiered last month at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Here is the track list for Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon:

“Opening (1996-1999)”

“Rules of the Game”

“Host Talk”

“Interview Music / What Do YOU Wish For?”

“Catch That Meat”

“Consolation Prizes”

“Battle On!”