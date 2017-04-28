Ja Rule Apologizes for Fyre Festival Nightmare: “This Is NOT MY FAULT But I’m Taking Responsibility”

As the final concertgoers from this weekend’s post-apocalyptic nightmare of a festival in the Bahamas wait for transport off the island, Fyre Festival co-founder Ja Rule has released a statement emphatically denying that the event was a scam. “I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. “[B]ut I’m taking responsibility. I’m deeply sorry to everyone inconvenienced by this.”

The festival has also deleted everything from their official website and replaced it with a statement of their own. “Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can,” the statement reads. “We ask that guests currently on-island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans. We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority.The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high- quality experience we envisioned.”

Billy McFarland, the 20-something-year old with a checkered past who co-founded the festival with Ja Rule, has yet to comment on the fiasco.