Watch Tom DeLonge’s Loopy “UFO Researcher of the Year” Acceptance Speech

Former Blink-182 frontman and continuing alien conspiracist Tom DeLonge is the 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year, as recognized by pay-per-view UFO video website Open Minds TV. The site produced a celebratory video, which includes a Skyped acceptance speech from DeLonge, pitching himself to the true believers. Here is an excerpt of what he said:

There’s a lot that I can’t say, but there’s some that I can. And I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff, but I’m not done. I’m just like you guys. I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, and what’s on Mars, and what’s on the back of the moon, and structures, and anomalous this—I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all. I read all the same authors as you guys, hundreds of books. I look at all the same sites. I listen to all the Coast to Coast stuff that you guys do. I’m the same. But I kind of used some of my notoriety to try to do something pretty ambitious, and it worked.

There’s more. The video begins with a very credulous review of DeLonge’s attempts to contact anyone in government willing to take his UFO-themed multimedia projects seriously, based on circumstantial evidence leaked in former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails. Mostly, this serves to illustrate how no one besides DeLonge ever has any info on his many purported meetings with the Defense Department.

This is fine, because we’re living in a buggy computer simulation of a universe and everything Tom Delonge says about UFOs must be wildly entertaining to our real alien overlords. [Stereogum]