Oh Cool, Jimmy Fallon Thinks It Is “A Great Time to Be Alive Right Now”

Tonight Show host and “Idiot Boyfriend” singer Jimmy Fallon woke up early this morning to answer some fan tweets. While still baldly evading a question requiring him to say anything interesting, some of his robot programming code must have gotten scrambled, because Fallon did accidentally reveal something akin to a worldview:

Yes, Jimmy, The Great Wall was really good, and so are AirPods and the new collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Coldplay. Pleased to hear you’re enjoying life as much as the rest of us are right now.

