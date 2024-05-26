Bruce Springsteen Postpones Four Shows Due To Vocal Issues

After postponing his show last night (May 25) in Marseille, France, just hours beforehand due to “vocal issues,” Bruce Springsteen has paused an additional three concerts over the next week as part of an ongoing European tour with the E Street Band.

“Further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days,” the band announced on social media. “With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.”

The statement continued, “Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Sprinsgteen and company are scheduled to be in Europe through July 27 in London. Another North American leg of shows will run from Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh through Nov. 22 in Vancouver.

As previously reported, the E Street Band’s 2023-2024 world tour will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary Road Diary, which will air on an October date to be announced on Hulu and Disney+. Road Diary extends Springsteen’s long and fruitful creative partnership with Thom Zimny, who has directed numerous music videos for the Boss as well as the documentaries Springsteen on Broadway and Western Stars.