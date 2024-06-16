Tony Hawk Talks Skateboard Life On ‘Lipps Service’

Tony Hawk is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, during which he discusses his remarkable journey from a child skateboarder to becoming the most recognizable name in the sport, including turning pro at the age of 14, buying a house while he was still in high school and landing the iconic 900 trick in 1999.

Hawks and host Scott Lipps also talk about guest starring on The Simpsons, the creation of the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Project) and the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series. Tony provides behind-the-scenes insights into the development of the game and its influence on both the gaming industry and skateboarding culture. Finally, the episode ends with some of Tony’s top 5’s, including his top 5 punk bands and top 5 skating slang terms.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack to reminisce about his early days as a musician in Ohio, how his Midwest upbringing shaped his musical journey and his formative experiences pursuing a career in Los Angeles.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Stay tuned into all things Lipps Service by following the podcast on Instagram (@lippsservicepod), TikTok (@lippsservice) and YouTube (@LippsService).