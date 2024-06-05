Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello Set For Jesse Malin Tribute LP

Bruce Springsteen, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and the Hold Steady are among the many musicians confirmed to appear on the upcoming tribute album Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin. Proceeds from the project, arriving Sept. 20 from Glassnote, will benefit Malin‘s ongoing recovery efforts from the May 2023 spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The album’s first single, Bleachers’ “Prisoners of Paradise,” is out now. Other guests lending a hand include the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, the Kills’ Alison Mosshart with late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., the Wallflowers, Spoon, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner and Rancid.

“There’s a feeling of liberation that comes with this, but I don’t want to keep repeating myself either,” Malin says. “My whole process — since I was 13 — is to progress, evolve and challenge myself on each record. I really hope people in all parts of the world can relate to these songs, just the spectrum of emotions, overcoming by celebrating life through music and art.”

The full track list will be announced at a later date.

“As always in my songs, the themes are all there— transcendence, positivity and global unity through music,” says Jesse Malin. “This is what I love to do, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep doing it.” Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin is tribute and benefit album, with all proceeds to Jesse Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund.

In May 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Last December, Malin told Rolling Stone, “I have a lot of anxiety and insomnia. Your mind goes into some dark places. But I just have to keep a positive outlook and believe.” He is now undergoing a strict daily regimen with physical therapy and stem-cell treatments.