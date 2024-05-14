Bruce Springsteen Bringing Road Diary To Hulu, Disney+

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band‘s 2023-2024 world tour will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary Road Diary, which will air on an October date to be announced on Hulu and Disney+.

Road Diary extends Springsteen’s long and fruitful creative partnership with Thom Zimny, who has directed numerous music videos for the Boss as well as the documentaries Springsteen on Broadway and Western Stars. It opens with a rare peek inside E Street Band rehearsals and show development in Red Bank, N.J., before traveling around the world with the band as part of its first extensive touring since 2017.

Springsteen and his fellow E Street Band members also sat for interviews for the project, which was produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart and is said to feature “rare archival clips” of the musicians.

Springsteen, 74, returned to the road in February 2023 but was then forced to postpone months’ worth of shows while battling peptic ulcer disease. He and the E Street Band resumed touring March 19 in Phoenix and have gradually been incorporating more songs into the nightly set lists, which hardly varied during the 2023 leg.

The group plays tomorrow (May 14) in Cork, Ireland, and will be in Europe through July 27 in London. Another North American leg of shows will run from Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh through Nov. 22 in Vancouver.