Playboi Carti Debuts 10 Songs During Summer Smash Set

Rapper has been stealthily releasing material on YouTube and Instagram but has yet to confirm a release date for his long-awaited next album

Rapper Playboi Carti has been teasing fans with one-off new song releases limited to YouTube and Instagram for several months, and anticipation for a proper new album reached fever pitch last night (June 14) during his headlining set at the Chicago-area festival Summer Smash. The artist offered up the live debut of 10 songs — some his own, some covers of tracks popularized by contemporaries such as Travis Scott and Future & Metro Boomin — in front of a packed crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview.

The set opened with the concert debut of the new song “H00DBYAIR,” the studio version of which was played in public for the first time at a Feb. 9 New York-area listening party for Chicago native Kanye West’s VULTURES 1 album with Ty Dolla $ign. It was followed by the first live performances of fan-favorite non-album tracks “2024” and “KETAMINE.” After a run through Future & Metro Boomin’s smash hit “Type Shit,” Carti returned to debuting his own material in the form of “BACKR00MS” and two consecutive brand new tracks, “All Red” and a F1lthy-produced, as-yet-untitled number.

Although it’s difficult to infer a major stylistic change from Carti with these new songs, they do seem to herald an era of experimentation (one observer said with a laugh that the ominous, high-voiced “Ketamine” made him “want to commit a felony”). The aforementioned untitled new song found him almost singing, while overall the fresh material seemed more focused musically and lyrically, with less of Carti’s familiar adlibs.

And while there’s still no concrete information on when these songs will be properly released, his DJ Swamp Izzo said from the stage last night, “as promised, the album is coming.” Carti also got a lift from his Opium Records crew, with Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang appearing onstage to elevate the vibes but not performing (the spiky haired BURBERRY ERRY did, however, do a stage dive after Carti’s cover of Scott’s “FE!N”).

The fun continued with the fellow VULTURES 1 song “CARNIVAL” and a number of Carti’s own past favorites, such as “Stop Breathing,” “Shoota” and “Sky,” the latter of which was accented by a fireworks display. Somewhat strangely, the set concluded with a second performance of “H00DBYAIR.”

Other highlights yesterday at the SPKRBX/Lyrical Lemonade-sponsored Summer Smash included sets from Kodak Black, who was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, and Lil Tecca, who drew a huge crowd for his late afternoon set. Nettspend donated a portion of his stage time to OsamaSon to perform the latter’s “Cartel” and “X & Sex,” while LUCKI unveiled songs from his just-released new album, GEMINI!.

BABYKIA and Rich Amiri’s sets at the Drink Lyrical Tent Stage were also packed, likely thanks in part to their respective viral hits “OD CRASHING and “ONE CALL.”

Here is Playboi Carti’s Summer Smash set list:

“H00DBYAIR” (live debut)

“2024” (live debut)

“KETAMINE” (live debut)

“Type Shit” (Future & Metro Boomin cover / live debut)

“BACKR00MS” (live debut)

“FE!N” (Travis Scott cover)

“All Red” (live debut)

Untitled New Song (live debut)

“Different Day” (live debut)

“Stop Breathing”

“EVILJ0RDAN” (live debut)

“CARNIVAL” (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign cover / live debut)

“Shoota”

“Sky”

“H00DBYAIR”

Additional reporting by Drew Cohen