Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Talks New LP, Akron Roots On ‘Lipps Service’

Drummer also discusses touring with Radiohead and Beck and persevering in the music biz

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, sharing with host Scott Lipps anecdotes about forming the band with childhood friend Dan Auerbach in Akron, Ohio, and recording their latest album, Ohio Players.

The pair also talked about formative musical influences such as Devo, Nirvana and Beck, touring with Radiohead, the pros and cons of licensing songs for commercials, persevering in the music business and Carney’s top five favorite bands who should have been bigger.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale to discuss the band’s recent Empire State Building performance, his songwriting routine and recent personal projects, including an upcoming cooking show.

