IDLES’ Joe Talbot Talks ‘Tangk,’ U.K. Hip-Hop On ‘Lipps Service’

Frontman also discusses his upbringing in Bristol and his background as a DJ

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about the U.K. band’s acclaimed new Partisan Records album Tangk, working with top producers Nigel Godrich and Kenny Beats and his love for British hip-hop.

Talbot also discusses the formative influence of Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks, his upbringing in Bristol, his background as a DJ, his top five underrated British bands and his favorite foods not commonly available in the United States.

