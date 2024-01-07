‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Ed Sheeran Win Creative Arts Emmys

The fictional life of “Weird Al” Yankovic was music to Creative Arts Emmys voters last night (Jan. 6), as the Roku Channel film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story took home the prize for outstanding television movie. Co-written and produced by Yankovic, Weird stars Daniel Radcliffe as the accordion-wielding undisputed king of musical parodies. Radcliffe is also nominated for best lead actor in a television movie or limited series at the Primetime edition of the ceremony, which is set for Jan. 15.

From a torrid romance with ’80s-era Madonna to being assassinated on stage by the Pablo Escobar drug cartel, Weird is certainly full of surprises. Amid eight nominations, the film’s other Creative Arts Emmy win last night came for composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson in the outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score) category.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran won his first Emmy in the best original music and lyrics in a television show field for “A Beautiful Game” from the season three finale of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. The track bested songs from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Weird, the latter of which generated a nomination for Yankovic’s end credits theme “Now You Know.”

Embattled composer Danny Elfman took home the Emmy for outstanding original main title theme music for Wednesday.