Elton John, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Ed Sheeran Score Emmy Music Nominations

Elton John, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and Ed Sheeran are among the nominees in the music and variety categories for the 75th annual Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out in a Sept. 9-10 ceremony currently in jeopardy due to the ongoing writers strike.

John is nominated for outstanding variety special for last year’s Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. If he wins, he will secure EGOT status as just the 19th person to receive an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Sheeran is nominated in the music and lyrics category for the Ted Lasso song “A Beautiful Game,” which he co-wrote with Max Martin and Foy Vance. Show composer Tom Howe, Jamie Hartman, and Sam Ryder are up in the same category for the Lasso song “Fought and Lost,” while Yankovic is nominated for the song “Now You Know” from his comedic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Adam Blackstone is nominated twice in the music direction field for his work on Rihanna’s Super Howl LVII Halftime Show with Omar Edwards and the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Other multiple nominees across the categories include Succession/Andor‘s Nicholas Britell, Wednesday‘s Danny Elfman with two, and Ms. Marvel‘s Laura Karpman. Veteran composers Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Howard Shore (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and John Powell (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie) scored their first Emmy nominations, respectively.