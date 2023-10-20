News of the Day – 10/20

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage) Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album “Hackney Diamonds” at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The Rolling Stones played a club gig in New York City to celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds. During the encore, the band brought up Lady Gaga to perform “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” from the new album

The 45 King, the producer best known for his work on Jay-Z’s “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” and Eminem’s “Stan,” died at the age of 62.

Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl, will be released on Blu-Ray and as a 2-CD and 2-LP set in December.

U2 added dates to their Las Vegas residency. It now stretches into February 2024.

Danny Elfman was sued for sexual assault and harassment. The 47-year-old accuser claims the alleged incident took place between 1997 and 2002.

Clairo shared a new song titled “Lavender” exclusively on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the sales will benefit Doctors Without Borders.