U2 Reveal Final Sphere Residency Dates

U2 have added four final dates to their U2:UV residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which will now conclude Feb. 23-24 and March 1-2. Once complete, the Irish quartet will have played 40 shows at the spectacular new venue, all without drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who was replaced by Bram van den Berg while he recovers from an undisclosed injury.

The Sphere shows celebrate U2’s 1991 album Achtung Baby, which comprises most of the setlist. They’ve featured several surprises, including the band performing “Seconds” for the first time in nearly 40 years, a guest appearance by Lady Gaga and, most recently, a tribute to late Pogues singer Shane MacGowan with a cover of “Rainy Day in Soho.” Ahead of the residency, U2 also released “Atomic City,” their first new song in four years.

Tickets for the final four shows are available now to U2.com subscribers. The general on-sale begins Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster.

The $2.3 billion Sphere is comprised of 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, referred to as “interior immersive display,” as well as state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that morphs the building’s look via fully programmable LED technology.

As previously reported, Phish will follow U2 at the venue as part of a multi-year partnership beginning with four shows in April.