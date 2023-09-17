U2 Debuts New Song ‘Atomic City’ At Las Vegas Video Shoot

Ahead of the Sept. 29 launch of its U2:UV residency at Las Vegas’ extravagant new venue the Sphere at the Venetian, U2 debuted the new song “Atomic City” last night (Sept. 16) during a video shoot on a flatbed truck moving throughout the city. According to reports, the track will be released as single in tandem with the Sphere kickoff, but no details have yet been confirmed.

Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. were all present for the shoot, which also saw U2 perform “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” in a nod to having shot that song’s video in Las Vegas in 1987. As previously reported, Mullen will not participate in the Sphere shows will recovering from back surgery, and will be replaced by Dutch musician Bram van den Berg.

“Atomic City” shares its title with an old nickname for Las Vegas, and was described by Bono as inspired by “late ’70s post-punk” in the vein of Blondie and the Clash. The lyrics reference Frank Sinatra, being “ready for the bright lights,” and spinning roulette wheels.

U2 will play 20-plus shows at the Sphere through Dec. 16, and will heavily feature material from the 1991 album Achtung Baby. A related interactive fan experience, Zoo Station, opens Sept. 28 at the Venetian and will offer a retrospective of Anton Corbijn’s band photography and videos, a pop-up shop with exclusive merchandise, and intimate theater screenings of rare U2 footage curated by the Edge.