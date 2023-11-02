News Of The Day – 11/2

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Dua Lipa’s new song, “Houdini,” is coming on Nov. 9 and is believed to presage her next studio album. In July, Lipa contributed the hit “Dance the Night” to the Barbie soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo will join Sheryl Crow for a newly announced performance at Friday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn, N.Y. In September, the duo teamed at the Blackbird Cafe in Nashville to perform Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.” In other Rodrigo news, she’s contributed the new song “Can’t Catch Me Now” to the upcoming soundtrack to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It will be released on Friday.

Arlo Parks is the latest artist to stop by NPR for a Tiny Desk set. Watch it here.

Torres released “I got the fear,” the second single from her January 2024 album What an enormous room.

Cloud Nothings’s new single, “Final Summer,” is the first taste of an album due sometime next year on new label Pure Noise Records.

Steve Buscemi makes an appearance in Bad Bunny’s video for “Baticano.”