Olivia Rodrigo Duets With Sheryl Crow At Intimate Nashville Gig

Olivia Rodrigo has frequently nodded to the influence of artists as diverse as Alanis Morissette and Billy Joel, and last night (Sept. 29) at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, she welcomed Sheryl Crow for a surprise cover of the latter’s 1996 hit, “If It Makes You Happy.”

“Pinch me! Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!!” Rodrigo captioned an Instagram photo of the two artists reading Vogue while sitting together at a salon. “What an honor!!!!” Rodrigo also debuted the songs “Lacy” and “Making the Bed” from her new album Guts at last night’s performance.

The artists are no strangers to one another, with Crow having presented Billboard‘s Women in Music award to Rodrigo last year. “Her songs have a visceral power to them that touches your core,” Crow said. “I say to you, Olivia, ‘You’re going to be around for a very long time.'” Rodrigo called herself “a massive fan” of Crow’s, adding, “I’m so grateful that you’re here. It really means the world.”

Rodrigo recently announced an extensive 2024 world tour in support of Guts, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Opening acts include the Breeders, whose 1993 classic Last Splash was released 10 years before Rodrigo was born, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf. Dates begin Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Ca., and run through Aug. 16-17 in Los Angeles.