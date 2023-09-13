Olivia Rodrigo Taking Breeders, PinkPantheress On ‘Guts’ World Tour

Fresh off a dazzling performance to help open the MTV Video Music Awards last night (Sept. 12), Olivia Rodrigo has announced an extensive 2024 world tour in support of her just-released sophomore album, Guts. Opening acts for the artist’s first arena run include alt-rock legends the Breeders, whose 1993 classic Last Splash was released 10 years before Rodrigo was born, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf. Dates begin Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Ca., and run through Aug. 13-14 in Los Angeles.

Tickets are sure to be in extremely high demand, and in recognition of that fact, Rodrigo will offer a limited quantity of Silver Star seats for $20 each night. These tickets will encompass “limited view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the floor,” per promoter Live Nation. A portion of overall ticket proceeds will also benefit Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, which supports community non-profit organizations working to support reproductive rights, girls’ education, and the prevention of gender-based violence. Full ticket information can be found on Rodrigo’s website.

Guts is expected to debut this week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is earning raves from both critics and the record-buying public. “Like her Disney predecessors, Rodrigo may have realized early on that being a role model is an unsurmountable task, but if Guts proves anything, it’s that she doesn’t need to aspire to be one,” SPIN wrote of the album. “There’s enough magic in the unfiltered candor of a teen girl’s diary entries to keep her fans wanting more.”

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf