Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel for Two Songs at Madison Square Garden

If you said in 2019 (or even 2020 for that matter) that Billy Joel would welcome Olivia Rodrigo onstage at one of his sold-out Madison Square Garden shows in New York City, people would have been…confused. Yet here we are in 2022 and that’s exactly what happened.

At Joel’s 82nd consecutive show at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Rodrigo joined the Piano Man.

“Hey, guys! Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a huge fan, and I kind of wrote this next song about you,” Rodrigo said after taking the stage.

Together, they played a version of Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” and Joel’s “Uptown Girl.” On “Deja Vu,” Rodrigo references “Uptown Girl” so it all comes full circle.

“Deja Vu” was the second single from Rodrigo’s debut album Sour, and landed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I BET THAT SHE KNOWS BILLY JOEL” 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O1Hk9iKRST — vicky (@sourigos) August 25, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is living her best life. Happy for her pic.twitter.com/LgVzoW6keS — Jin (@rhaber84) August 25, 2022