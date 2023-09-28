CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

For the first time in its history, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be aired live. In the past, an edited version of the event aired weeks later on HBO, but this year’s show, which takes place on Nov. 3 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will be streamed on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST. The edited version will air on Jan. 1, 2024 on ABC

The Rock Hall also announced the first slate of performers, which includes Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition. Of this year’s inductees, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson will all perform. Noticeably absent are inductees Kate Bush, who has never performed in the U.S., and Rage Against the Machine.

This year’s other inductees are George Michael, the Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, and Don Cornelius.