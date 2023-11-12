Rappers performed for the first time as the Hillbillies, named in honor of their summer single

Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem capped their first combined performance as the Hillbillies last night (Nov. 11) at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium by welcoming event founder Tyler, the Creator for the live debut of the song “The Hillbillies.” The Bon Iver-sampling track was released online as a one-off in late May, and its amusing music video also sports a cameo from Tyler.

“The Hillbillies” was the last of a 23-song set, which found Lamar and Keem performing favorites from throughout their combined catalogs such as opener “Family Ties,” “Orange Soda,” “Honest,” “Swimming Pools (Drank),” and “Humble.” It remains unclear whether the single and last night’s performance presage a new release from either rapper, separately or together. Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, came out in 2022, while Baby Keem’s most recent project, The Melodic Blue, arrived in 2021.

Tyler also performed at Flog Gnaw yesterday, although the 16-song set did not include any unfamiliar songs. “Y’all wanted new music? Aw, well I wanted a father. You can’t get everything you ask for,” the artist told the audience at one point. Tyler did, however, employ flamethrowers to create some extra heat during “New Magic Wand,” the penultimate song of the performance.

Other artists who graced the Flog Gnaw stage last night included Clipse, which returned to activity this year after more than a decade apart, Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, BADBADNOTGOOD, Turnstile, and Teezo Touchdown. The event continues today with sets from SZA, Rex Orange County, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, and PinkPantheress. Flog Gnaw is also streaming live via Amazon Prime.