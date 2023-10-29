In their first American late-night TV performance since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March 2022, Foo Fighters appeared for the ninth time last night (Oct. 28) on NBC’s Saturday Night Live to perform two songs from their latest album, But Here We Are. Introduced by guest star Christopher Walken, Dave Grohl-led group first played the powerful single “Rescued” and was joined later by singer/songwriter H.E.R. for a previously unannounced version of the more restrained “The Glass.”

No stranger to covering rockers such as Lenny Kravitz and Queen as well as the Arrows-penned, Joan Jett popularized “I Love Rock’n’Roll,” H.E.R. has also recorded her version of “The Glass,” with release details to be announced. The Foos have only performed the song eight times in nearly 40 shows this year, most recently during an Oct. 12 taping for the PBS series Austin City Limits.

Elsewhere during the Nate Bargatze-hosted episode, the Foos got into the Halloween spirit by appearing in promo bumpers dressed as the characters from the Wizard of Oz, with Grohl as Dorothy and bassist Nate Mendel in a furry Cowardly Lion costume. Grohl also made a cameo in a sketch where passengers on a plane argued about which of their jobs was the toughest.

The band will wind down its 2023 touring schedule with appearances in Abu Dhabi and Australia in late November and early December, and New Zealand in late January. A summer stadium tour begins June 13 in Manchester, U.K., before touching down in North America on July 17 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.