Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

After scrapping shows due to peptic ulcer disease, the Boss will return to the road on March 19 in Phoenix

A little over a week after postponing his remaining 2023 tour dates due to his ongoing recovery from peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen has announced a rescheduled itinerary for 2024. The first leg will resume on March 19 in Phoenix at Footprint Center and concludes on April 21 in Columbus, Oh. The second leg kicks off in Pittsburgh on Aug. 15 at PPG Paints Arena and wraps up on Sept. 13 with a show in Baltimore at Camden Yards. Details on rescheduled Canadian dates will follow next week.

At the tour’s first show in Tampa in February, we wrote that the “shows remain celebrations, loaded with American rock classics that endure as generational singalongs, or almost … standards” and that Springsteen and the E Street Band were “rollicking and grooving hard throughout the 28-song, two-hour-and-42-minute set.

Last week, Springsteen released “Addicted to Romance” from the Rebecca Miller-directed romantic comedy She Came to Me. The song features his wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa and was co-produced by the National’s Bryce Dessner and Ron Aniello, with the latter chipping in on keyboard.