Bruce Springsteen may be off the road while recovering from peptic ulcer disease, but that isn’t stopping him from releasing new music. The Boss’ “Addicted to Romance,” from the Rebecca Miller-directed romantic comedy She Came to Me, is out now, ahead of the film’s arrival in theaters on Oct. 6.

The tender piano ballad features Springsteen on piano, with additional vocals from his wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa. “Addicted to Romance” was co-produced by the National’s Bryce Dessner and Ron Aniello, with the latter chipping in on keyboard. The National touring members Benjamin Lanz (trombone) and Kyle Resnick (trumpet) also appear.

“When Rebecca asked me about working on a song for the end credits, I immediately thought (perhaps unrealistically!) that it would be incredible to ask Bruce Springsteen to write a song,” Dessner said. “Rebecca agreed, and we sent the film to Bruce, and, to our surprise and delight, he responded very positively. Shortly after, Bruce sent us a demo of the song he wrote inspired by the film, which felt like an instant classic the minute we heard it.”

Continuing, Dessner said, “as a lifelong Bruce fan, along with my bandmates, he is one of our biggest influences, it was a dream to work on this song with Bruce, and he was incredibly generous and open to my ideas and contributions.”

Springsteen is no stranger to writing music for film, having won the best original song Oscar in 1994 for “Streets of Philadelphia” from Philadelphia. He was nominated again two years later for “Dead Man Walkin'” from Dead Man Walking.

She Came to Me stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.