Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Tour Dates

Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen announced he was postponing eight shows due to the effects of a battle with peptic ulcer disease. Today (Sept. 27), Springsteen, 74, pushed all of his remaining 2023 dates to next year out of “an abundance of caution” as he continues to recover.

The postponed concerts include Canadian cities Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, as well as U.S. dates in Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. There’s no word on when the rescheduled dates will take place next year, although they will be held in the same venues. A rep for Springsteen says the new dates will be announced next week.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in a statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

At the tour’s first show in Tampa in February, we wrote that the “shows remain celebrations, loaded with American rock classics that endure as generational singalongs, or almost … standards” and that Springsteen and the E Street Band were “rollicking and grooving hard throughout the 28-song, two-hour-and-42-minute set.