Bruce Springsteen Postpones Eight Shows Due To Peptic Ulcer

'We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times,' artist told fans

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the next eight shows on his fall tour with the E Street Band while “being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease,” according to a statement. The artist, who turns 74 on Sept. 23, made the decision in consultation with “his medical advisors,” beginning tomorrow (Sept. 7) in Syracuse, N.Y. Further postponed dates include Sept. 9 in Baltimore, Md., Sept. 12 and 14 in Pittsburgh, Sept. 16 in Uncasville, Ct., Sept. 19 in Albany, N.Y., Sept. 21 in Columbus, Oh., and Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago,” Springsteen said, referencing two August postponements at Citizens Bank Park due to an unspecified illness. “We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Information is forthcoming on rescheduled dates. Springsteen and company are planning to return to the road for a fall leg of shows beginning Nov. 6 in Vancouver and running through Dec. 12 in San Francisco. The Philadelphia shows were already moved Aug. 21 and 23, 2024.