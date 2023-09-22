Skip to content
Zach Bryan Releases New EP Featuring Bon Iver, Noah Kahan

'Boys of Faith' follows artist's recent stint topping both the Billboard album and singles charts

Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan in Los Angeles in October 2022 (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

As tipped here earlier this week, multi-genre star Zach Bryan has released a surprise five-song EP, Boys of Faith, featuring Bon Iver on the title track and singer/songwriter Noah Kahan on “Sarah’s Place.”

Last week, Bryan hinted at a collaboration with both artists on social media. “Locked myself in a studio all week, wrote myself through a notebook, walked around with people I love in the city then went campin, felt restful and hopeful, thankful for breathing no matter the day,” he wrote on Instagram.

At the end of August, Bryan’s self-titled full-length landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country, Rock, Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock album charts. He also topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Bryan will support the project with a massive 2024 tour, beginning March 6 in Chicago.

The artist also had a recent run-in with Oklahoma police, the final outcome of which is pending. Listen to Boys of Faith below.

