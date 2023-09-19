News Of The Day – 9/19

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Blink-182 is releasing One More Time, its first album with Tom DeLonge since 2011. The 17-track effort is due Oct. 20 from Columbia.

Is Zach Bryan about to release a new song with Bon Iver? The budding country superstar teased a collaboration in social media posts, as well as a track with singer/songwriter Noah Kahan.

Watch reigning SPIN Artist of the Year Weyes Blood’s horror-inspired video for “Twin Flame.”

Punk photographer Glen E. Friedman has compiled a wealth of previously unseen images for the aptly named new book Just a Minor Threat: The Minor Threat Photographs of Glen E. Friedman. Due Oct. 3 from Akashic Books, it also boasts essays from Washington D.C. underground stalwarts Guy Picciotto, Alec MacKaye and Ian Svenonius, as well as Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha.

Jessi Colter released a new single featuring Margo Price, who produced her upcoming album, while rising New York-based band Model-Actriz shared new track “Winnipesaukee.”