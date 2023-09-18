Blink-182 Announces First Album With Tom DeLonge Since 2011

Last month, Tom DeLonge said on his social media channels that a new Blink-182 album was “weeks away” from release. That date may be a bit off, but the news was not. Today (Sept. 18), Blink-182 announced it will release its first album with DeLonge since 2011’s Neighborhoods. Titled One More Time…, it’s the group’s 10th studio album and will arrive Oct. 20 through Columbia Records.

DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker shared a nearly four-minute trailer where they spoke with Zane Lowe and looked back at their career. “Coming out with these words, ‘One More Time,’ it’s like, ‘Hey, this is the last time we’re going to fuck this up,” DeLonge said in the video.

One More Time… was recorded between the band’s reunion tour dates and was produced by Barker. On the heels of last year’s one-off track “Edging,” the album’s title track will arrive Thursday.

After nearly a decade, Blink-182 returned to the stage with DeLonge this year, including a memorable short-notice appearance filling in for Frank Ocean at the Coachella festival. The group’s most recent album was 2019’s Nine, which featured Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba on guitar. Skiba also appeared on 2016’s California.

Blink-182 One More Time… tracklisting: