Blink-182 Comes on Strong With New Single ‘Edging’

It’s the first new track from the reunited pop-punk trio’s upcoming album
When Blink-182 announced its reunion with Tom DeLonge on Tuesday, the group also teased the Friday release of the first single from its upcoming album. That song, “Edging,” has now arrived.

Blink-182’s first track with DeLonge in nearly a decade doesn’t include any overt dick jokes, secrets about aliens or blatant references to banging your parents, but it does feature some classically Blink lines like “I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse / She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church.”

 

“Edging” is technically only Blink-182’s first new song since 2019’s Nine, but it’s the first with original guitarist DeLonge since 2012’s Dogs Eating Dogs EP and certainly a breath of fresh air for those who preferred the band’s classic lineup. DeLonge split with Hoppus and Barker in 2015, and Blink has been playing with Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba ever since. Hoppus also successfully battled cancer.

DeLonge thanked Skiba for his time in Blink in an Instagram post, saluting “all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in Blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

The next five months are pretty much guaranteed to be filled with more songs and information about the reunited pop-punk dads’ upcoming album, ahead of a massive reunion tour that begins in Tijuana next March. Dates are on the books through an early 2024 visit to Australia and New Zealand.

