blink-182 Reuniting With Classic Lineup for Tour, New Music

Finally confirming one of the worst-kept secrets in music, blink-182 is reuniting with its classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly 10 years for a huge world tour and new music. The group’s single, “EDGING,” will be released Friday (Oct. 14), followed by a new album.

The tour begins March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico, and has dates on the books through Feb. 26, 2024, in New Zealand. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 17 at blink-182’s website. Wallows, Turnstile, The Story So Far and Rise Against have been tapped as opening acts at various points.

DeLonge split with Hoppus and Barker in 2015, and blink has been playing with Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba ever since. Hoppus also successfully battled cancer.

Here are blink-182’s 2023 tour dates:

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!