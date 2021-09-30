Mark Hoppus Says He’s Cancer-Free

According to a post on his Instagram account, Mark Hoppus is officially cancer-free.

The news comes just over three months after he confirmed his diagnosis and merely a few weeks after finishing his chemotherapy treatment.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus’ post reads. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

The good news means that the Blink-182 and Simple Creatures singer, ringleader, and bassist followed in his mother’s footsteps by also beating stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is hopefully on track for a healthy and productive 2022.

