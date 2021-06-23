Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Confirms Cancer Diagnosis

After sharing and deleting an Instagram story of himself in what appeared to be a medical office with the caption of “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus confirmed his cancer diagnosis on his official Twitter on Wednesday.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the post reads. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

In addition to his well-known musical ventures, Hoppus also hosts the show After School Radio on Apple Music, where he’s recently interviewed guests like Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, CHVRCHES, and famously discussed Hot Mulligan’s track “Featuring Mark Hoppus” (which doesn’t feature him) with the band. He also took part in SPIN’s annual NFL predictions last year, in which he accurately predicted the Los Angeles Rams’ 10-6 record but had them losing in the first round of the playoffs instead of the second.