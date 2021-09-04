Mark Hoppus is done with chemotherapy treatment, and his former blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge shared the news in the most Tom DeLonge way ever.

Tom posted a screenshot of a text conversation between him and Mark on Instagram with the caption: “I wanted to be a good friend to @markhoppus and just give some modest advice on what he should do next, now that his Chemo treatments have subsided and it looks like they may have worked wonderfully.”

In the thread, Tom asks “No more treatments right?” to which Mark responds: “No more planned.”

“Doctor said I can take my port out,” Mark adds. “I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I’m done but also if the chemo didn’t work we do a different treatment entirely?”

“Wow … That’s great news … Time for LIVING,” Tom replies in three separate texts before giving advice only he can give: “u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers. Anything u can catch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge)

Mark Hoppus initially announced his cancer diagnosis back in June and later revealed he had been battling stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma since April. In July, he gave fans a health update, revealing that chemotherapy was working and “destroying this cancer.”