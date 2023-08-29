News of the Day – 8/29

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The Idol, the controversial HBO series featuring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in his acting debut, will not be renewed for a second season. “We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work,” the network said.

Zach Bryan will hit the road for a massive 10-month tour in 2024 in both stadiums and arenas, with support on various dates from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, and Turnpike Troubadours.

The Miraculous Love Kids of Afghanistan teamed with E From Eels to cover Journey’s “Only the Young.” Read our feature on them here.

A week after announcing it formed a new label, Mannequin Pussy shared a new single.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs.

Bush will play an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza in honor of International Peace Day.