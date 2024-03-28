Bruce Springsteen, Maggie Rogers Join Zach Bryan In Brooklyn

Zach Bryan fans got a whole lot more than they bargained for last night (March 27) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as none other than Bruce Springsteen and Maggie Rogers made surprise appearances throughout the sold-out show.

Eagle-eyed attendees may have noticed Bryan wearing a Springsteen concert t-shirt onstage last night, although the true reason why wasn’t clear until the encore, when the 74-year-old rock legend materialized for the unreleased song “Sandpaper.” He remained onstage for the show-closing “Revival,” singing and playing guitar alongside fellow special guest Rogers, who had earlier joined Bryan for their 2023 song “Dawns.”

Springsteen apparently flew all the way back to New York solely to play with Bryan, as he just began his own return to the road with the E Street Band at shows in Arizona, Nevada and California. He’ll be right back in the Sunshine State tonight, when the group plays in San Francisco.

Bryan remains red hot on the road, having earlier this month set the attendance record at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with 19,151 fans. His Quittin Time tour returns to Barclays Center again tonight and has dates on the books through an end-of-year return engagement at the same venue on Dec. 18-19.